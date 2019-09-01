Go to Contents
Korea's exports down for 9th straight month on trade feud, chips

09:00 September 01, 2019

By Kang Yoon-seung

SEOUL, Sept. 1 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's exports plunged 13.6 percent in August from a year earlier, extending their on-year fall to a ninth consecutive months, data showed Sunday, due to the protracted trade row between the world's top two economies and a continue drop in chip prices

Outbound shipments came to US$44.2 billion last month, compared with the $51 billion tallied a year earlier, according to the data compiled by the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.

Imports fell 4.2 percent on-year last month to $42.4 billion, the ministry added.

The country's trade surplus came to $1.72 billion in August, marking 91 straight months in which the country's exports have exceeded imports.

