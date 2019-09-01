Pirated contents increasing on YouTube: data
SEOUL, Sept. 1 (Yonhap) -- A state copyright agency has found a total of 8,833 YouTube videos so far this year to be illegally copied contents that violate local copyright, marking a sharp rise from last year, data from the agency showed Sunday.
The number of pirated videos, detected through Aug. 14, is similar to 8,880 cases found for the whole of last year, according to the data that the Korea Copyright Protection Agency submitted to Rep. Noh Woong-rae of the ruling Democratic Party, chairman of the parliamentary committee on science and broadcasting.
Of the total, 3,393 cases were pirated movies, including Cannes-winning "Parasite," compared with a total of 2,514 illegal movie contents found last year, while 25 cases of unlicensed music were detected this year, compared with zero last year, the data showed.
