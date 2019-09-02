Korean-language dailies

-- Moon calls for college entrance system review regarding controversy surrounding Cho Kuk's daughter (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- 'College entrance system review is required, beyond controversy over Cho Kuk' (Kookmin Daily)

-- Son of professor who credited Cho Kuk's daughter as 1st writer had internship at SNU (Donga llbo)

-- Moon calls for review of college entrance system, hinting at appointment of Cho Kuk (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Protest march during day, violence at night; Hong Kong in chaos (Segye Times)

-- Economy, weighed down by politics, relies only on gold, dollars (Chosun Ilbo)

-- 'Beyond controversy over Cho Kuk's family, review of unfair college entrance system is required' (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Confirmation hearing on Cho Kuk on verge of collapse, National Assembly also to be crippled (Hankyoreh)

-- Parents' influence ruins fairness of college entrance system (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Struggling Busan port: Both products, passengers tumble (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- College instructors work at convenience stores rather than giving lectures (Korea Economic Daily)

