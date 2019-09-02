(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Sept. 2)

On the same day, a group of Japanese citizens protested in front of TBS in Tokyo over its recent broadcasting of a show, in which a panelist called on Japanese men to assault Korean women, referring to a video showing a man beating a Japanese woman in public near Hongik University in western Seoul recently. The video, shot by a friend of the victim, went viral online and prompted Korean police to investigate. Generally, Koreans showed sympathy toward the victim and called for the man to be punished sternly.