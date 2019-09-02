(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Sept. 2)

Washington has expressed repeated and unprecedentedly blunt complaints about the series of military actions from Seoul. After the Pentagon expressed "disappointment," Seoul summoned U.S. ambassador Harry Harris to advise restraint in U.S. comments. That brought about more anger from the Pentagon with both U.S. defense secretary Mark Esper and Gen. Joseph Dunford, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, voicing "disappointment" over the fallout between Seoul and Tokyo. Randall Schriver, the U.S. assistant secretary of defense for Indo-Pacific security affairs, implied that Washington suspected Seoul ended the Gsomia to divert political and media attention over Cho Kuk, an ally of the president whose nomination as justice minister is being strongly contested by the opposition.