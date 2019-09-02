Go to Contents
Monday's weather forecast

09:03 September 02, 2019

SEOUL, Sept. 2 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Monday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 30/21 Cloudy 30

Incheon 28/22 Sunny 20

Suwon 29/20 Cloudy 30

Cheongju 27/21 Cloudy 30

Daejeon 27/20 Cloudy 30

Chuncheon 29/18 Cloudy 30

Gangneung 29/21 Cloudy 30

Jeonju 25/20 Sunny 60

Gwangju 25/20 Rain 60

Jeju 27/23 Rain 30

Daegu 24/20 Rain 70

Busan 24/21 Rain 70
(END)

