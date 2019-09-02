Seoul stocks open lower on fresh U.S. tariffs on China
SEOUL, Sept. 2 (Yonhap) -- Seoul stocks started on a weak note Monday as the United States slapped a fresh round of tariffs on China, dampening investor sentiment.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) lost 5.51 points, or 0.28 percent, to 1,962.28 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
On Sunday, the U.S. imposed 15 percent duties on about US$112 billion of Chinese imports, potentially raising prices of clothes, shoes and other consumer goods.
Despite the latest round of tariffs, U.S. President Donald Trump said talks are still planned for September.
Tech shares opened mixed. Market behemoth Samsung Electronics gained 0.34 percent, while chip giant SK hynix inched down 0.13 percent.
Chemical shares traded bearish after SK Innovation said Friday it will sue its bigger rival LG Chem over an electric vehicle battery patent.
LG Chem sank 3.93 percent, and SK Innovation shed 1.52 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,214.0 won against the U.S. dollar, down 2.9 won from the previous session's close.
ejkim@yna.co.kr
(END)