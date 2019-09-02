Go to Contents
Daewoo E&C bags US$70 mln order in Iraq

09:55 September 02, 2019

SEOUL, Sept. 2 (Yonhap) -- Daewoo Engineering & Construction Co., a major builder in South Korea, said Monday it has won a US$70.35 million order to build entrance roads for a new port in Iraq.

Under the deal with the General Company for Ports of Iraq (GCPI), Daewoo E&C will build a 14.5 kilometer-long road for the Al Faw Grand Port in Basra, southern Iraq, by May 2021.

The deal is the third construction project that Daewoo E&C bagged in Iraq this year. In May, the builder secured a $200 million deal to build a container terminal at the Al Faw port.

Daewoo E&C said it expects to get more orders in Iraq as the war-torn country is eager to rebuild and expand infrastructure.

Daewoo E&C is the No. 5 builder in South Korea in terms of building capacity.

This photo provided by Daewoo Engineering & Construction Co. shows a construction site of the Al Faw Grand Port in Iraq. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

