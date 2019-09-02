Non-life insurers' H1 profits drop as loss ratio rises
SEOUL, Sept. 2 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's non-life insurers suffered a significant drop in their first-half earnings due to a rise in their loss ratio and business expenses, data showed Monday.
The combined net profit of non-life insurance companies stood at 1.48 trillion won (US$1.21 billion) in the January-June period, down 622 billion won from a year ago, according to the data compiled by the Financial Supervisory Service (FSS).
The insurers suffered a combined loss of 2.25 trillion won in their insurance business, while they earned 4.29 trillion won from their investment business.
They reported a combined loss of 418.4 billion won in auto insurance income for the first half, according to the data.
They collected 44.8 trillion won in insurance premiums during the first half, up 4.6 percent from a year earlier, but a rising loss ratio ate into their profits, the FSS said.
Their combined assets under management reached 321.3 trillion won as of the end of June, up 9.9 percent from a year ago, the data showed.
