Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Monday.
-----------------
S. Korea, Thailand to hold summit on high-tech industry cooperation
BANGKOK -- The leaders of South Korea and Thailand will hold summit talks in Bangkok on Monday primarily on working together in response to the fourth industrial revolution.
President Moon Jae-in arrived in Bangkok a day earlier, becoming South Korea's first leader to visit the Southeast Asian nation in seven years.
-----------------
(LEAD) Main opposition gives up demand over witnesses for confirmation hearing of nominee Cho
SEOUL -- The main opposition Liberty Korea Party (LKP) said Monday it will give up its demand to call close family members of the embattled justice minister nominee Cho Kuk as witnesses for his confirmation hearing.
Instead, the conservative party proposed that his hearing be held five days later, where he could address mounting corruption allegations involving his family.
-----------------
CJ Group scion under drug probe
SEOUL -- The eldest son of CJ Group Chairman Lee Jae-hyun is under investigation on drug charges, prosecutors said Monday.
According to the Incheon District Prosecutors Office, Lee Sun-ho, the heir apparent of CJ Group, a leading food and entertainment conglomerate, was caught attempting to smuggle liquid marijuana in cartridges into the country via Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul, on Sunday.
-----------------
China's top diplomat set to visit N. Korea
SEOUL -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi was set to visit Pyongyang on Monday for talks with his North Korean counterpart amid speculation that the two sides could discuss a possible visit to Beijing by North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.
On Friday, Beijing's foreign ministry said Wang will leave China on Monday for a three-day visit, without giving further details on his trip. The North's Korean Central News Agency also reported
-----------------
National Assembly set to open its regular session
SEOUL -- The National Assembly is poised to open its regular session Monday with rival parties likely to lock horns over a record 513.5 trillion won (US$424 billion) government budget bill and a set of reform bills.
The regular session will open at 2 p.m. amid heightened political tensions over the schedule for a confirmation hearing for the embattled justice minister nominee, Cho Kuk, who is implicated in allegations of corruption.
-----------------
(News Focus) S. Korean tech titans to show off premium TVs, smartphones at IFA
SEOUL -- It's about time to start the last but not least important technology show of the year, and South Korean electronics giants are getting ready to show off their latest televisions and smartphones at IFA this week.
IFA, or Internationale Funkausstellung, Europe's biggest tech show, is set to run from Sept. 6-11 in Berlin with about 1,800 companies from 50 nations.
