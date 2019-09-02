Seoul shares rebound late Monday morning
SEOUL, Sept. 2 (Yonhap) -- Seoul stocks pared earlier losses Monday morning as retail investors went bargain hunting.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) gained 1.75 points, or 0.09 percent, to 1,969.54 as of 11:20 a.m.
The index started lower on concerns over an escalating trade war between the United States and China.
The U.S. imposed 15-percent duties on about US$112 billion worth of a wide range of consumer goods imported from China, while Beijing imposed new tariffs on U.S. crude.
Despite the latest round of tariffs, U.S. President Donald Trump said trade talks with China are still planned for this month.
Tech shares were mixed. Market behemoth Samsung Electronics inched down 0.11 percent, while chip giant SK hynix edged up 0.13 percent.
Chemical shares also traded mixed after SK Innovation said Friday it will sue its bigger rival, LG Chem, over an electric vehicle battery patent. LG Chem sank 3.18 percent, while SK Innovation rose 0.3 percent.
Kolon Life Science dropped 3.48 percent as its U.S.-based affiliate, Kolon TissueGene, faces risk of delisting from the local bourse. Its gene therapy drug was revoked after the company was discovered to have submitted a false document on Invossa.
The local currency was changing hands at 1,210.5 won against the U.S. dollar, up 0.7 won from the previous session's close.
ejkim@yna.co.kr
(END)