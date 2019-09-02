Public firms' debt ratio to stand at 168 pct in 2023
SEJONG, Sept. 2 (Yonhap) -- The debt ratio of South Korea's public firms could fall to 168 percent in 2023 from 170 percent in 2019, the finance ministry said Monday.
The combined debt of 22 state firms and 15 quasi-government organizations could reach 586.3 trillion won (US$484 billion) in 2023, up from 498.9 trillion in 2019.
Meanwhile, their combined assets could jump to 935 trillion won from 792 trillion won during the cited period, according to the Ministry of Economy and Finance.
The firms include the Korea Electric Power Corp. utility firm and Incheon International Airport Corp.
