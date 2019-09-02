Kia's Aug. sales rise 2.1 pct on strong overseas sales
SEOUL, Sept. 2 (Yonhap) -- Kia Motors Corp. said Monday its sales rose 2.1 percent last month from a year earlier on robust overseas sales.
Kia Motors sold 228,871 vehicles in August, up from 224,233 units a year ago, helped by strong sales of the Sportage SUV, the company said in a statement.
Domestic sales fell 1.9 percent on-year to 43,362 units last month from 44,200. Overseas sales climbed 3 percent to 185,509 from 180,033 during the same period, it said.
To further prop up sales, Kia plans to launch the all-new Soul box car and the all-new Seltos compact SUV in global markets later this year.
From January to August, sales fell 1.9 percent to 1,808,100 autos from 1,842,823 during the same period last year, the statement said.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)