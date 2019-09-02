N. Korean delegation departs for economic forum in Vladivostok
SEOUL, Sept. 2 (Yonhap) -- A North Korean delegation left for Russia on Monday to participate in an annual economic forum, state media said.
The North Korean officials, headed by Ri Ryong-nam, vice-premier of the North's Cabinet, left for the 5th Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, according to the North's Korean Central News Agency.
Russia has hosted the event in the Far Eastern port city every year since 2015. This year's event will kick off Wednesday for a three-day run.
The Russian Embassy in Pyongyang said in a Facebook post that the North Korean delegation will meet with a number of Russian officials during their stay in Vladivostok.
South Korea's Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki is set to take part in the forum.
