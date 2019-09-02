Go to Contents
Hyundai Heavy bags 229-bln won LNG ship order

17:56 September 02, 2019

SEOUL, Sept. 2 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., a major South Korean shipyard, said Monday it has secured a 229-billion won (US$188 million) order to build a liquefied natural gas (LNG) carrier.

Under the deal with an Oceanian shipper, Hyundai Heavy will deliver the vessel with a cargo capacity of 174,000 cubic meters by January 2022, the shipbuilder said.

In June, the company was split into Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering (KSOE) Co. and a reorganized Hyundai Heavy Industries as a part of its plan to acquire Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co.

