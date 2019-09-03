(LEAD) S. Korea knocked out of group stage at basketball worlds after 2nd straight loss
WUHAN, China, Sept. 2 (Yonhap) -- South Korea fell to Russia 87-73 for its second consecutive loss at the men's basketball world championship on Monday, suffering an early elimination in the group phase.
The 32nd-ranked South Korea put in some concerted defensive efforts against No. 10 Russia in Group B action at the FIBA Basketball World Cup at Wuhan Sports Centre in Wuhan, China, only to be done in by turnovers and subpar shooting.
Combined With Argentina's 94-81 victory over Nigeria in the first Group B game of Monday, the loss to Russia knocked South Korea from the group stage with one game remaining. Only the top two teams from the four-nation group will advance to the second round and South Korea, which lost to Argentina 95-69 in the first group match last Saturday, will not finish higher than third place.
Coached by Kim Sang-shik, South Korea will try to salvage a win against Nigeria on Wednesday, also in Wuhan.
Ricardo Ratliffe, a naturalized South Korean center playing as Ra Gun-a, led all players with 19 points and 10 rebounds, his second straight double-double. Former G League guard Lee Dae-sung chipped in 17 points off the bench, while going 4-of-9 from behind the arc. They were the only two South Koreans to score in double digits.
For Russia, Vitaly Fridzon led the balanced attack with 13 points.
South Korean coach Kim applauded his players for fighting to the end on both ends of the court.
"I kept talking about putting bodies on the opponents and everyone battled hard out there," the coach said. "Even though we've lost two games, our players have been competing with tremendous passion. We just ran out of gas in the second half."
South Korea was within one point early in the second quarter and again in the third quarter but never led once in the game.
South Korea's shooting woes from Saturday's loss continued on in the opening quarter on Monday. South Korea only trailed 11-7 about three minutes into the game but then went more than four minutes without a bucket while Russia had a 9-0 run.
Lee Dae-sung provided some spark in the second unit for five quick points, including a long three in the dying seconds of the quarter that cut the deficit to a single digit at 27-18.
South Korea then reeled off eight unanswered points at the start of the second quarter to get to within one at 27-26, with Lee Dae-sung and Lee Seoung-hyun each draining a three-pointer during the run.
But South Korea couldn't quite get over the hump, and Russia managed to stay ahead with a series of free throws and easy buckets in the paint.
Jeong Hyo-geun's jumper with 44 seconds left in the first half made it a two-point contest at 39-37 Russia, but a late South Korean turnover and an ensuing Russian free throw allowed the European side to take a 40-37 advantage into the second half.
Park Chan-hee's jumper 13 seconds into the third quarter brought South Korea to 40-39. But South Korea ran into another wall, as Russia went on a 10-0 run, with Sergey Karasev doing most of the damage with a trey and a layup following a steal. After Park's basket, South Korea ended up scoring just 10 more points the rest of the third frame.
Russia kept the pedal to the metal to start the fourth. Andrey Zubkov's three-pointer and a putback by Semen Antonov put Russia up 68-51 with 8:14 remaining, its biggest lead of the game up to that point.
Russia stayed ahead by double figures the rest of the match, taking advantage of a slew of South Korean turnovers.
Russia had 15 points from South Korea's 15 turnovers, while outscoring South Korea 46-22 in the paint and 19-7 in fast break points.
Argentina and Russia, both 2-0, will square off Wednesday with the top seed in Group B at stake.
Regardless of the result of their game on Wednesday, South Korea and Nigeria will be relegated to the classification stage, which begins Friday in Guangzhou.
Coach Kim said Nigeria, led by a pair of NBA players in Al-Farouq Aminu and Josh Okogie, will present a whole new challenge.
"Their players have great individual skills and we'll need to really bear down on defense," Kim said. "This could be the most physically demanding game for us in the group stage."
