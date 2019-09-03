(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Sept. 3)

The reason is simple: tough business environments for both domestic and foreign enterprises in Korea. The Moon Jae-in administration's reckless income-led growth policy and its uniform enforcement of a 52-hour workweek haven't helped. According to data from UBS, a global investment bank, America ranked fourth and Korea 83th in labor flexibility. As Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry Chairman Park Yong-maan says, Korea's industries are trapped in "a jungle of regulations." Korea is going in the opposite direction of the United States, which has been upholding the Two for One Rule, one of U.S. President Donald Trump's policies demanding federal agencies cut two existing regulations for every new regulation they implement.