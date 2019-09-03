(LEAD) Aekyung, 2 others make preliminary bids for Asiana Airlines: sources

The 31 percent stake was worth around US$313 million at Tuesday's closing price of 5,540 won. But analysts estimate the deal could be worth up to around 2 trillion won ($1.6 billion) when a management premium and acquisition of new shares to be issued are considered. Shares in Asiana Airlines closed 1.77 percent lower at 5,540 won on the Seoul bourse on Tuesday, underperforming the broader KOSPI's 0.18 percent loss.