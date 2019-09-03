Gov't job creation budget to rise to record volume next year

The annual amount of unemployment benefits is projected to reach 9.55 trillion won next year, with the number of beneficiaries totaling 1.37 million people. This year, about 1.21 million people are expected to receive 7.18 trillion won in unemployment benefits. Beginning next year, the amount of unemployment benefit payouts will rise from the current 50 percent of the average income to 60 percent, while the payment period will be lengthened from 90 to 240 days to 120 to 270 days.