Seoul shares slightly down late Tuesday morning
SEOUL, Sept. 3 (Yonhap) -- Seoul stocks traded lower Tuesday morning as market sentiment was downbeat on rising concerns over South Korea's economic growth amid global trade tension.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) edged down 0.76 point, or 0.04 percent, to 1,968.43 as of 11:20 a.m.
The Bank of Korea said Asia's fourth-largest economy grew at a slower-than-expected pace in the second quarter from three months earlier on sluggish exports and weak government spending.
Tech shares were in negative territory.
Top market cap Samsung Electronics fell 1.14 percent, and chip giant SK hynix shed 0.77 percent.
Auto stocks were also bearish.
Top automaker Hyundai Motor lost 1.53 percent, and its parts maker, Hyundai Mobis, retreated 1.58 percent.
In contrast, cosmetics shares rallied, helped by China's upbeat manufacturing activity data released the previous day.
AmorePacific, the nation's leading cosmetics brand, jumped 6.84 percent, and LG Household & Health Care advanced 4.6 percent.
The local currency was changing hands at 1,214.5 won against the U.S. dollar, down 3.7 won from Monday's close.
