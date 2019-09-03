S. Korean officials to visit India for talks on steel, chemical import curbs
SEOUL, Sept. 3 (Yonhap) -- A South Korean delegation will head to India this week for talks with counterparts over India's trade restrictions on South Korean steel and chemicals, Seoul's foreign ministry said Tuesday.
A group of government officials from the South Korean foreign affairs and trade ministries will meet Sunil Kumar, an official at India's Ministry of Commerce and Industry, and Rasika Chaube, an additional secretary at the Ministry of Steel, between Wednesday and Thursday, the ministry said in a release.
India has stepped up restrictive measures, including higher tariffs, on South Korean steel and chemical imports. The Indian government has imposed some 28 cases of import curbs on South Korean products, the second most after 36 cases imposed on American goods.
It has also opened inquiries into six South Korean products, including the CPVC and phenol, for a possible fresh imposition of anti-dumping and safeguard measures.
During the talks, the delegation will explain to Indian officials the difficulties South Korean firms are facing due to the trade measures and relay concerns over the matter, the ministry said. They will also ask India's cooperation for fairness and transparency in the probes into the South Korean goods.
The Seoul officials will also host a conference for South Korean companies in India to brief them on the issue and discuss ways to cope with the measures, it added.
