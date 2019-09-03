Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #PGA Tour

Former No. 1 players commit to S. Korea's only PGA Tour event

14:14 September 03, 2019

SEOUL, Sept. 3 (Yonhap) -- A pair of former world No. 1 players will tee it up at the lone PGA Tour event in South Korea this fall.

Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth will be part of a strong field at the CJ Cup @ Nine Bridges from Oct. 17-20 at the Club at Nine Bridges on the resort island of Jeju, the local tournament organizers announced Tuesday.

Thomas won the inaugural CJ Cup in 2017 and will be making his third consecutive appearance in Jeju, while Spieth will make his CJ Cup debut.

In this Reuters file photo via USA Today Sports from Aug. 24, 2019, Justin Thomas of the United States hits a tee shot at the fifth hole during the third round of the Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Georgia. (Yonhap)

Thomas, the 2017 PGA Championship winner, reached No. 1 in the world rankings in May 2018. He's currently No. 5. Spieth, a three-time major champion who first topped the world rankings in 2015, has fallen to 33rd.

The two 26-year-old Americans are also known for their friendship that dates back to their teen years.

Brooks Koepka, defending champion and current No. 1, has already committed to the PGA Cup, as have five-time major champion Phil Mickelson, former No. 1 Jason Day and the 2017 Masters champion Sergio Garcia.

Other major champions in the field include the 2018 Masters winner Patrick Reed and the 2019 U.S. Open champion Gary Woodland.

For some local flavor, South Korean veteran Choi Kyoung-ju will return to the CJ Cup, after playing in Jeju in 2017 but skipping it last year.

This CJ Cup will likely be Choi's last PGA Tour event on home soil. He's eligible to join the PGA Tour Champions for 50-or-older players, next year.

In this Getty Images file photo from Aug. 18, 2019, Jordan Spieth of the United States prepares to play the 10th hole during the final round of the BMW Championship at Medinah Country Club in Medinah, Illinois. (Yonhap)

jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK