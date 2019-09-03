Go to Contents
Finnair to launch Busan-Helsinki route in March 2020

15:17 September 03, 2019

BUSAN, Sept. 3 (Yonhap) -- Finnair, the flag carrier of Finland, said Tuesday it will launch a new airline route next year connecting Helsinki and South Korea's southern port city of Busan.

The air carrier said its flights will run on the route three times a week between the two cities starting March 30, 2020.

"We have yet to secure slots at Gimhae International Airport in Busan, but the flights will operate in a similar time to that of Incheon International Airport," said Kim Dong-hwan, general manager of Finnair Korea.

Currently, a Finnair flight departs Incheon at 10:20 a.m. and arrives in Helsinki around 2 p.m. (local time).

Finnair's latest announcement follows the aviation accord signed by the two countries in June when South Korean President Moon Jae-in held a summit with Finnish President Sauli Niinisto in Helsinki.

kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)

