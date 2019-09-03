Multicultural families compete in badminton contest
16:18 September 03, 2019
GOYANG, South Korea, Sept. 3 (Yonhap) -- Multicultural families from around South Korea took part in an annual badminton competition in Goyang, north of Seoul, on Tuesday.
Some 600 family members competed in the event co-organized by Yonhap News Agency and the city government.
"I hope all the participants have a pleasant and fruitful day irrespective of the outcomes of the competition and share love and consideration," Yonhap CEO Cho Sung-boo said in an opening speech.
"This competition will give us a precious time to unite as one," Vice Gender Equality Minister Kim Hee-kyung said in a congratulatory speech.
(END)
Keyword