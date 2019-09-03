Seoul stocks retreat on trade jitters, growth woes
SEOUL, Sept. 3 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks snapped a two-day winning streak to close lower Tuesday on weaker than expected economic growth and uncertainties over trade talks between the United States and China. The Korean won fell against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) decreased 3.5 points, or 0.18 percent, to close at 1,965.69. Trade volume was moderate at 331.1 million shares worth 3.8 trillion won (US$3.1 billion), with gainers outnumbering losers 439 to 364.
The index opened a tad lower as the Korean economy grew at a slower than expected rate of 1 percent in the second quarter from three months earlier, and inflation in Asia's fourth-largest economy hit an all-time low in August.
Analysts said reports that negotiators of the U.S. and China failed to agree to a trade talk schedule for this month also sapped investors' appetite for risk.
"As the local stock market was boosted by hopes for trade talks between the U.S. and China, the reports that the two sides couldn't agree on a meeting schedule is negative for investor sentiment," Seo Sang-young, an analyst at Kiwoom Securities, said.
Foreigners dumped a net 303.6 billion won worth of shares to weigh on the overall market. Institutions and individuals sold a net 248 billion won and 41 billion won, respectively.
Tech shares closed lower.
Top market cap Samsung Electronics fell 1.26 percent to 43,250 won, and chip giant SK hynix shed 0.77 percent to 77,000 won.
Auto stocks were also bearish. Top automaker Hyundai Motor lost 1.91 percent to 128,500 won although its union approved this year's wage and collective bargaining agreement without a strike, and its parts maker, Hyundai Mobis, retreated 1.39 percent to 249,000 won.
In contrast, cosmetics shares rallied, helped by China's upbeat manufacturing activity data released the previous day.
AmorePacific, the nation's leading cosmetics brand, jumped 7.6 percent to 141,500 won, and LG Household & Health Care advanced 4.77 percent to 1,231,000 won.
The local currency closed at 1,215.6 won against the U.S. dollar, down 4.8 won from Monday's close.
ejkim@yna.co.kr
(END)