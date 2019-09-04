Go to Contents
06:56 September 04, 2019

SEOUL, Sept. 4 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Sept. 4.

Korean-language dailies
-- Inflation rate hits zero (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Moon looks to press ahead with appointment of justice minister nominee (Kookmin Daily)
-- Cho's wife suspected of having fabricated document over her daughter's internship experience (Donga llbo)
-- Prosecutors summon professor, Cho's brother-in-law over corruption allegations involving minister nominee (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Key figures linked to fund investment involving Cho's family staying in Philippines: sources (Segye Times)
-- President Moon moving to appoint justice minister nominee (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Prosecutors probing role of Cho's wife over alleged fabrications of documents for her daughter (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Moon requests assembly's hearing report on Cho, may appoint him over weekend (Hankyoreh)
-- Moon likely to appoint justice minister nominee as early as weekend (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Inflation rate falls 0.04 pct on-year in Aug., stoking fears of deflation (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Fear of deflation growing as consumer prices post on-year fall for first time (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- President Moon to request Cho Kuk's Assembly hearing report amid conflict (Korea Herald)
-- S. Korea, Myanmar agree to enhance relations (Korea Times)
-- Inflation hits zero for first time (Korea JoongAng Daily)
(END)

