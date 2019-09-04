Korean-language dailies

-- Inflation rate hits zero (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Moon looks to press ahead with appointment of justice minister nominee (Kookmin Daily)

-- Cho's wife suspected of having fabricated document over her daughter's internship experience (Donga llbo)

-- Prosecutors summon professor, Cho's brother-in-law over corruption allegations involving minister nominee (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Key figures linked to fund investment involving Cho's family staying in Philippines: sources (Segye Times)

-- President Moon moving to appoint justice minister nominee (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Prosecutors probing role of Cho's wife over alleged fabrications of documents for her daughter (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Moon requests assembly's hearing report on Cho, may appoint him over weekend (Hankyoreh)

-- Moon likely to appoint justice minister nominee as early as weekend (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Inflation rate falls 0.04 pct on-year in Aug., stoking fears of deflation (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Fear of deflation growing as consumer prices post on-year fall for first time (Korea Economic Daily)

