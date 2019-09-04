(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Sept. 4)

The consumer price index for the month of August dropped by 0.038 percent compared to the same month of last year. What that means is that inflation has fallen below zero percent for the first time since 1965, when the government started to gather related data. For consumers, that's not bad news. But it means that Korea has to worry about low prices from now on. The fall in consumer prices during our current economic slump could signal the beginning of deflation, which can lead to slowed production, investment and consumption across our economy.