(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Sept. 4)

After a planned confirmation hearing was cancelled Monday, largely due to a boycott by the conservative parties, Cho held a long press conference at the National Assembly to respond to the allegations. He said he felt moral responsibility for what was happening to his family, especially his daughter, 28, who is suspected of academic fraud, but denied being involved in any of the allegations raised against relatives. He said he was prepared for the job as the justice minister, and would work hard if given the chance. He became emotional at one point while talking about his daughter having a hard time because of much media attention.