(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on Sept. 4)

In an attempt to alleviate growing concerns among younger subscribers, the government has said it will consider writing into law the state's responsibility for pension payments. But a clause making it mandatory for the state to fill shortfalls by bolstering the fund with taxpayer money makes little sense. After all, people aged over 65 are expected to account for nearly half of the population around 2057, when it might be practically impossible to collect any more taxes from the country's dwindling workforce.