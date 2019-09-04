N.K. leader calls science and technology 'locomotive' for economic growth
SEOUL, Sept. 4 (Yonhap) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has emphasized science and technology education, calling it a "locomotive" boosting the country's economic development, Pyongyang's state media reported Wednesday.
Kim made the statement during a meeting with leading officials of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea last month. The message was presented during a national conference of teachers held Tuesday, according to the Korean Central News Agency.
"Science and technology are a locomotive propelling the economic development of the country and an important criterion demonstrating the state power, while the matrix of those science and technology is education," Kim said.
"The competitions among countries become science and technology competition, education competition underpinning it and competition for more talents, and its fierceness reminds one of an invisible war," he added.
Kim emphasized the importance of bringing about a "drastic turn" in education so as to enhance its level on par with those of the world's most advanced countries in a short period of time.
Since taking office in late 2011, Kim has shown keen interest in education and development of science and technology, apparently trying to nurture people loyal to him and boost the country's economy struggling with crushing global sanctions.
In 2012, the North extended its compulsory education period from 11 years to 12 years. In April, it revised its constitution stating, "Science and technology power is the nation's most important strategic resource."
On Tuesday, the Rodong Sinmun, the North's official newspaper, reported that 85 new majors have opened at 37 universities nationwide this year, which include those in the fields of medical equipment, information security, nanomaterial engineering and robot engineering.
