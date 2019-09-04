Korea's public account surplus narrows on increased spending in 2018
SEOUL, Sept. 4 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's public account surplus shrank slightly from a year earlier last year, central bank data showed Wednesday, due largely to an increase in government spending amid efforts to expand the country's social and medical welfare programs.
In 2018, the country's public account surplus came to 49.3 trillion won (US$40.5 billion), according to preliminary data from the Bank of Korea (BOK).
The amount marks a 4.7 trillion-won drop from the year before, but the country's public account balance continued to stay in the black for the fifth consecutive year.
Overall income in the public sector came to some 854 trillion won, up 46.4 trillion won from 2017.
Total spending grew at a slightly faster clip, gaining 51.1 trillion won from a year earlier to 804.7 trillion won in 2018, according to the data.
Public income and spending consist of those of the government and all other public entities, including state-run enterprises.
The country's public account surplus accounted for 2.6 percent of its gross domestic product in the year, slightly down from 2.9 percent the year earlier but still "considerably" higher than those of other countries, such as Denmark, whose comparative figure accounted for 1.8 percent of GDP in 2017, the BOK said.
