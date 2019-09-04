Seoul to host drone festival
SEOUL, Sept. 4 (Yonhap) -- The Seoul city government said Wednesday it will host a drone festival this weekend at which it will showcase various drones and hold a drone race.
The weekend event will take place at the Gwangnaru Hangang Drone Park in eastern Seoul on Saturday, according to the Seoul Metropolitan Government.
A choreographed drone show will open the event, followed by an exhibition of various drones. A 100-meter drone sprint race will also take place.
Booths where participants can enjoy drone fishing and drone football will be available. The one-day festival will end with a show of drones embedded with LED lights.
The event may be rescheduled due to severe weather, with Typhoon Lingling forecast to hit the country later this week.
mlee@yna.co.kr
(END)