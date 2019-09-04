Go to Contents
Seoul to host drone festival

09:24 September 04, 2019

SEOUL, Sept. 4 (Yonhap) -- The Seoul city government said Wednesday it will host a drone festival this weekend at which it will showcase various drones and hold a drone race.

The weekend event will take place at the Gwangnaru Hangang Drone Park in eastern Seoul on Saturday, according to the Seoul Metropolitan Government.

This image provided by the Seoul Metropolitan Government shows a poster promoting the Seoul Drone Challenge 2019 (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

A choreographed drone show will open the event, followed by an exhibition of various drones. A 100-meter drone sprint race will also take place.

Booths where participants can enjoy drone fishing and drone football will be available. The one-day festival will end with a show of drones embedded with LED lights.

The event may be rescheduled due to severe weather, with Typhoon Lingling forecast to hit the country later this week.

