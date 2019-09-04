Singapore warns of risks of traveling to N. Korea
SEOUL, Sept. 4 (Yonhap) -- Singapore's foreign ministry has issued a statement advising its people to be wary of traveling to North Korea, saying that the situation in the communist nation "remains unpredictable."
In a statement issued by a spokesperson on Tuesday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said, "Singaporeans who visit North Korea should be aware of the risks of inadvertently violating the relevant United Nations Security Council sanctions and Singapore's corresponding laws, which remain in place."
Referring to tour packages offered by Singapore-based tour companies, the ministry warned that Singaporeans visiting the North might not get the consular assistance they need, as it has no diplomatic representation in the country.
The statement came as North Korea has been beefing up efforts to attract more foreign tourists to the country in an apparent bid to earn foreign currency amid global sanctions crippling its economy.
