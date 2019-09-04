Go to Contents
Seoul stocks open higher on techs, pharmaceuticals

09:32 September 04, 2019

SEOUL, Sept. 4 (Yonhap) -- Seoul stocks started higher on Wednesday following gains by tech and pharmaceutical companies, despite overnight losses on Wall Street.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) increased 3.39 points, or 0.17 percent, to 1,969.08 in the first 15 minutes of trading.

The U.S. stock market ended sharply lower on Tuesday (local time) as market sentiment was hurt mostly due to the growing trade tension between the world's two biggest economies and concerns over the U.S. economy.

This month, Washington and Beijing began slapping further hefty tariffs on each other.

Market kingpin Samsung Electronics gained 0.35 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix rose 1.82 percent.

Top pharmaceutical firm Celltrion gained 2.18 percent, and Hanmi Pharmaceutical advanced 0.53 percent.

Chemical shares traded lower, with No. 1 LG Chem falling 0.93 percent and oil refiner S-Oil losing 0.72 percent. Cosmetics maker AmorePacific decreased 1.41 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,210.45 won against the U.S. dollar, up 5.15 won from the previous session's close.

