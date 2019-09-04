S. Korea's 5G utilization strategy accepted by U.N. agency for further review
SEOUL, Sept. 4 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's strategy to use the latest 5G networks to connect all manners of appliances, vehicles and facilities has been accepted by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), a government agency said Wednesday.
The United Nations information and communication technologies (ICT) body tapped Seoul's so-called 5G vertical research question for further research, the National Radio Research Agency (RRA) said.
This can allow the country, in cooperation with partners, to come up with industry standards for 5G network applications that the ITU-Radiocommunication Sector (ITU-R) is currently in the process of formulating by 2020.
"The decision made at the ITU-R's Sector Study Group 5 meeting held in Geneva earlier in the week comes as South Korea became the first country in the world to launch full-fledged commercial 5G super-fast and low latency internet connectivity services on April 3," the RRA said.
Asia's fourth-largest economy has also been pushing to apply what it calls 5G vertical or 5G+ technology to connect all sorts of industries and services that can lead to the growth of self-driving cars, cutting-edge telecommunications, and smart cities and factories.
yonngong@yna.co.kr
(END)