Seoul shares extend gains late Wednesday morning
SEOUL, Sept. 4 (Yonhap) -- Seoul stocks extended gains late Wednesday morning on hopes that the United States and China may reach a small-scale deal amid their prolonged trade feud.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) had moved up 7.84 points, or 0.4 percent, to 1,973.53 as of 11:20 a.m.
Analysts said Seoul shares gathered ground on hopes that the world's two biggest economies may reach a limited deal before finding a full solution to the growing trade feud.
Top market cap Samsung Electronics gained 0.23 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix climbed 3.64 percent.
Online giants also traded higher, with No. 2 portal operator Kakao increasing 0.73 percent and game developer Netmarble rising 1.68 percent.
Leading pharmaceutical firm Celltrion moved up 3.43 percent, and Samsung BioLogics climbed 1.84 percent. Hanmi Pharmaceutical increased 0.89 percent.
The local currency was changing hands at 1,209.90 won against the U.S. dollar, up 5.70 won from the previous session's close.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)