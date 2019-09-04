Samsung unveils integrated 5G chipset for smartphone
By Kim Eun-jung
SEOUL, Sept. 4 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electronics Co. on Wednesday introduced a 5G chipset that combines an integrated modem and mobile processors, which can save battery life and space in smartphones.
Samsung, the world's largest chip and smartphone maker, has been working on a mobile processor with a 5G modem built inside, which would make it easier for manufacturers to design 5G ready phones from the start.
The Exynos 980 is Samsung's first artificial intelligence (AI) mobile processor with an integrated 5G modem.
The processor's modem integrates 5G with 4G, 3G and 2G networks on the same chip, capable of running multiple apps and high-resolution graphic games, the firm said.
The neural processing unit (NPU) features elevated performances of up to 2.7 times compared with its predecessor and provides better data privacy and security, it added.
Samsung said it plans to begin mass production of the Exynos 980 later this year, which would be used in upcoming smartphones.
Its production schedule puts Samsung ahead of the competition of its rivals, including U.S. giant Qualcomm and Taiwanese chipmaker MediaTek, which plan to launch integrated 5G chips early next year.
Samsung has been ramping up its efforts in the 5G market as Huawei, the world's largest telecom equipment maker, has faced setbacks in the global market following the U.S. ban on its equipment.
Qualcomm shipped 37 percent of mobile application processors in the global market last year, followed by MediaTek with 23 percent and Apple with 14 percent. Samsung ranked fourth with 12 percent, according to market researcher Strategy Analytics.
