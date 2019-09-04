(LEAD) Moon in Yangon for business forum, industrial park ceremony
By Lee Chi-dong
YANGON, Sept. 4 (Yonhap) -- South Korean President Moon Jae-in landed in Yangon, the largest city and economic hub of Myanmar, on Wednesday for a business forum and a groundbreaking ceremony for a joint industrial zone
He will also visit a monument for South Koreans killed by a North Korean-orchestrated bombing in 1983.
The president is leading a delegation of hundreds of South Korean business figures to the forum. They plan to have discussions with Myanmar government officials and business leaders on ways to expand investment and trade between the two countries.
Moon is to deliver a keynote speech at the event.
Earlier this year, the two countries signed a deal on creating a joint industrial park in a town just north of Yangon.
A symbolic groundbreaking ceremony is to take place for the South Korea-Myanmar Industrial Complex with Moon in attendance.
It's expected to help enhance public awareness on the joint venture in both nations, which are seeking to broaden and deepen bilateral partnerships on the economy, investment and trade.
South Korea hopes that the complex, scheduled to be built in 2024, will serve as a stepping stone for its firms to start or expand business in Myanmar.
Moon arrived in the capital city of Naypyitaw on Tuesday and had a series of meetings with President Win Myint and State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi.
The two sides agreed to cooperate closely, especially on the economy and development.
Moon noted that South Korea and Myanmar have great potential for economic partnerships in synergy between his government's New Southern Policy and the Myanmar Sustainable Development Plan.
Also drawing attention is Moon's plan to visit the monument set up at the Aung San National Cemetery for South Korean victims of a bombing terror attack by North Korean agents.
On Oct. 9, 1983, a bomb exploded as South Korean officials prepared for a wreath-laying ceremony there just before then South Korean President Chun Doo-hwan's arrival. His car was delayed in traffic. The blast claimed the lives of 17 South Koreans, including some Cabinet members.
