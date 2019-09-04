S. Korea continues to closely monitor markets with urgency
SEOUL, Sept. 4 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's financial authorities have kept closely monitoring markets "with a sense of urgency" as global trade and economic uncertainties are expected to be prolonged, the head of the financial watchdog said Wednesday.
Financial Supervisory Service (FSS) Gov. Yoon Suk-heun made the remarks at a meeting with analysts from banks, brokerages and insurers earlier in the day.
"Volatility has increased in our financial markets in the past months," Yoon told the meeting, according to a statement released by the FSS.
Yoon cited the lengthy trade war between the United States and China, an economic slowdown in Europe and Japan's export curbs against South Korea as lingering worries for the Korean economy.
"We are closely monitoring the situations with a sense of urgency," Yoon said.
South Korea's inflation plunged to an all-time low in August and the country's economy expanded at a slower-than-expected clip in the second quarter, data showed Tuesday.
Weaker inflation and lackluster economic growth are fanning worries about the risk of deflation in Asia's fourth-largest economy, but both the government and the Bank of Korea played down the danger of a fall in prices.
