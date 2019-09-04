S. Korea drops 3rd straight game at men's basketball worlds
WUHAN, China, Sept. 4 (Yonhap) -- South Korea suffered its third consecutive loss at the men's basketball world championship on Wednesday, getting pounded by Nigeria 108-66 to close out the group phase without a victory.
South Korea had no answer against athletic, sharp-shooting Nigeria in the final Group B match at the FIBA Basketball World Cup at Wuhan Sports Centre in Wuhan, China.
Coached by Kim Sang-sik, South Korea finished last in the four-nation group with three losses, while Nigeria ranked third with one win and two losses. South Korea is still seeking its first world championship win since 1994.
At No. 33, Nigeria was the only team in Group B below the 32nd-ranked South Korea. South Korea once harbored dreams of beating Nigeria for its first win in the group stage, but the game played out like the team's worst nightmare.
Ricardo Ratliffe, a naturalized Korean center playing as Ra Gun-a, had his third consecutive double-double with 18 points and 11 rebounds. Forward Lee Seoung-hyun was the only other Korean to score in double figures with 12 points.
Center Micheal Eric led Nigeria with 17 points. Nigeria's two current NBA players, Al-Farouq Aminu of the Orlando Magic and Josh Okogie of the Minnesota Twins, only had nine and six points each, but they didn't have to do much on a night when Nigeria shot 51 percent from the floor and 50 percent from long distance, with 15 makes.
Only the top two teams from each of the eight groups will advance to the second round, while the two bottom feeders will be relegated to the classification round.
In the classification phase, South Korea and Nigeria ended up in Group M and will be up against the two worst teams from Group A.
South Korea led early in the first quarter, but its turnovers and poor transition plays allowed Nigeria to creep back into the game.
Ratliffe and Lee Jung-hyun made two quick three-pointers early for South Korea, but Micheal Eric converted back-to-back three-point plays in the paint to keep Nigeria in the game. South Korea committed six turnovers in the opening 10 minutes and ended the quarter trailing 17-15.
Nigeria then snatched control of the game in the second quarter, going on a 14-0 run to open up a 33-20 lead. Okogie drained two shots from behind the arc, while Eric dominated the low post with sheer strength and quickness from his 6-foot-11 frame.
Lee Seoung-hyun tried to respond for South Korea with a trey, but then Aminu and Stan Okyoe each sank their own three-point shots, helping Nigeria take a comfortable 49-31 lead into the second half.
South Korea only shot 34 percent from the floor in the first 20 minutes and things only got worse from there over the final two quarters.
Ben Uzoh's bucket 2:07 into the third gave Nigeria its biggest lead of the game up to that point at 58-36, and Nigeria kept piling on from there.
Nigeria tacked on seven more points for a 65-36 advantage and closed out the quarter up 79-50.
In the second and third quarters, Nigeria outscored South Korea 62-35, a run that included nine three-pointers.
Nigeria showed no mercy in the fourth, as Okoye's consecutive three-pointers helped engineer a 10-0 run for a 89-52 lead with 7:03 remaining.
And the clock couldn't tick down fast enough for South Korea. Nigeria hit the century mark with Chimezie Metu's three-pointer with 3:24 left, and Nnamdi Vincent made another three in the dying seconds for good measure.
Nigeria outrebounded South Korea 55-37 and outscored the opponent 50-18 in the paint.
This year's Basketball World Cup doubles as qualification for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. The top Asian team from this tournament, other than the Olympic host Japan, will secure a spot in the Summer Games.
Aside from South Korea, representing Asia at the World Cup are China, Iran, Japan, Jordan and the Philippines. Prior to Wednesday, China was the only Asian team with a victory.
If South Korea doesn't qualify for the Olympics here, its last opportunity will be FIBA's separate qualifying tournament next July.
But South Korea may not even make it to that event. The last qualifying tournament will be open to the 16 best teams from the World Cup who didn't already qualify for the Olympics and two highest-ranked teams each from Africa, Americas, Asia, Oceania and Europe.
At No. 32 in the world rankings, South Korea already trails Iran (No. 27), China (No. 30) and the Philippines (No. 31) in Asia.
South Korea last competed at the Olympics in 1996.

