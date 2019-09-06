Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Sept. 6 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Sept. 6.
Korean-language dailies
-- Prosecution says justice minister's criticism over Cho Kuk investigation hurts its independence (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Cheong Wa Dae, prosecution collide head-on over Cho Kuk investigation (Kookmin Daily)
-- Cheong Wa Dae, prosecution collide head-on over Cho Kuk (Donga llbo)
-- Cheong Wa Dae vs. prosecution ... unheard clash over Cho Kuk investigation (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Cheong Wa Dae, prosecution collide head-on over Cho Kuk investigation (Segye Times)
-- Cho's wife sneaks out her personal computer ahead of raid of Dongyang Univ. (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Cheong Wa Dae, prosecution collide head-on over Cho Kuk investigation (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- PM says prosecution jumps at politics, prosecution says act of damaging independence (Hankyoreh)
-- Cheong Wa Dae collides with Yoon Seok-youl; PM, justice minister join to slap prosecution (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Cheong Wa Dae, prosecution collide head-on over Cho Kuk (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Global economy enters swamp of 'triple minuses' (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- International lawyers call NK waitresses' defection 'abduction' (Korea Herald)
-- Justice minister nominee's family faces legal charges (Korea Times)
-- Dongyang head says Cho's wife asked for a lie (Korea JoongAng Daily)
(END)