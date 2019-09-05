(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on Sept. 5)

According to news reports, a consortium including Wellscnt, a streetlamp switch maker taken over by "Cho Kuk Fund," won a bid for the 150 billion won Wi-Fi project. In July last year, a subsidiary of the consortium was also found to have outbid telecom giant KT for a 45.5 billion won project to install Wi-Fi in city buses across the country. But later, their rights to the two projects were canceled because they lacked the technology. Former aides to ruling party lawmakers are among the consortium's shareholders.