(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Sept. 6)

Dongyang University Dean Choi Sung-hae revealed Thursday he received a call from Chung and was asked to lie to investigators about an alleged document forgery case involving her. Chung is suspected of forging a certificate of the dean's award to help her daughter enroll at a medical school in 2014. The daughter wrote in the application paper that she won the dean's award for her voluntary work at an English education center affiliated with the university in 2012, and presented it along with the certificate to the school. Her mother was chief of the center at that time.