(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Sept. 5)

In a number of surveys of President Moon Jae-in's performance as head of state, negative responses overwhelmed positive ones partly thanks to his relentless push for the appointment of controversial justice minister nominee Cho Kuk. But a recent Gallup Korea poll shows that his lack of ability to tackle economic challenges played a bigger part in the approval ratings than his flips on appointing senior government officials. In fact, the share of the median income group has dropped below 60 percent for the first time in a decade following a noticeable decrease in disposable income of the bottom 20 percent for six consecutive months.