Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #current account

Korea's current account surplus jumps to 9-month high in July

08:00 September 05, 2019

By Byun Duk-kun

SEOUL, Sept. 5 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's current account surplus grew for a third consecutive month to a nine-month high in July on an increased trade surplus and a narrowing deficit in the service sector, central bank data showed Thursday.

The country's current account surplus came to US$6.95 billion in the month, the highest since October 2018, when the country posted a $9.35 billion surplus, according to preliminary data from the Bank of Korea (BOK).

The country's current account balance has been in the black since April when the country posted a $664 million deficit, its first deficit in seven years.

The July tally also marks an increase from a $6.38 billion surplus posted the month before. From a year earlier, however, the figure marks a 18.7 percent plunge.

In July, the country's goods account surplus came to $6.19 billion, slightly dipping from a $6.27 billion surplus in the previous month.

Exports dipped 10.9 percent on-year to $48.26 billion in July, while imports fell 3 percent to $42.08 billion, according to the BOK.

The service account deficit, on the other hand, narrowed to $1.67 billion from $2.09 billion over the cited period.

The surplus in the primary income account nearly doubled to $3 billion from $1.54 billion in June.

bdk@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK