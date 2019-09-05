Hyundai, Kia enjoy robust sales in U.S.
SEOUL, Sept. 5 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Motor Co. and its affiliate Kia Motors Corp. said Thursday that their sales in the United States continued to rise on robust sales of SUVs.
In August, Hyundai and Kia sold a combined 124,467 vehicles in the U.S., up 12.3 percent from 110,793 units a year earlier, according to their global sales data.
Hyundai's August sales jumped 12 percent to 63,737 units last month from 56,929 a year ago, marking the 13th consecutive month of an on-year increase in sales in the U.S.
Last month 36,347 units of Hyundai SUVs, including the Santa Fe, Tucson and Palisade, were sold, growing 31 percent on-year. The SUV sales accounted for 57 percent of Hyundai's sales, which marks a rise from 49 percent in August of last year.
"There has never been a stronger lineup of Hyundai cars, SUVs and alternative-powered vehicles, and customers are validating that claim with another impressive month of double-digit sales growth," Vice President Randy Parker, in charge of national sales at Hyundai Motor America, said in the statement.
Kia's sales rose 12.7 percent on-year to 60,730 units in August, also helped by strong SUV sales. Kia's Sportage set its best-ever monthly sales at 9,593 units, up 46.8 percent from a year earlier.
In the January-August period, the two Korean carmakers sold a combined 873,384 autos, up 4.4 percent from 836,391 units in the same period of last year.
Hyundai saw its sales climb 4.2 percent to 454,405 in the first eight months from 435,852 a year earlier, while Kia's sales gained 4.5 percent to 418,879 from 400,539.
