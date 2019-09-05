S. Korean stocks open higher on Wall Street gains
SEOUL, Sept. 5 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks opened sharply higher Thursday, tracking overnight gains on Wall Street that came amid renewed hope of a soft landing for Brexit.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) gained 8.95 points, or 0.45 percent, to reach 1,997.48 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
Last minute efforts by Britain to not exit the European Union without a deal apparently helped boost global investor sentiment, while the possible end to the protest rallies in Hong Kong also helped remove market jitters.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average closed at 26,355.47 Wednesday (local time), adding 0.91 percent from the previous session's close. The tech-heavy Nasdaq spiked 1.30 percent to close at 7,976.88.
Large caps were mixed in Seoul.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics jumped 1.36 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix surged 2.12 percent.
Top automaker Hyundai Motor was flat, while top portal operator NAVER fell 0.99 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,204.30 won against the U.S. dollar, up 3.90 won from the previous session's close.
