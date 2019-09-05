Samsung expands global partnership for 8K content
By Kim Eun-jung
BERLIN, Sept. 5 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electronics Co. said Thursday it will expand partnerships with major European streaming services to create more content optimized for 8K televisions.
On the eve of opening of major tech show IFA, Samsung said it will collaborate with three European over-the-top (OTT) service providers -- CHILI, The Explorers and MEGOGO -- to support the world's first 8K high dynamic range (HDR) content.
HDR10+ technology optimizes brightness and maximizes the contrast ratio, making bright areas brighter and dark areas darker. The feature is available on all UHD TV and Samsung's lineup of QLED TVs.
Samsung said other major content providers, including Rakuten TV, Deutsche Telekom's Magenta TV and Videociety, plan to support HDR 10+ on their video-on-demand (VOD) services by early 2020.
The partnership is part of the Korean tech firm's efforts to set industry standards for the 8K TV, which offers four times the number of pixels of a 4K screen and 16 times that of a full HD screen.
Samsung has led an "8K Association" consisting of 16 members, including TV set makers, panel manufactures, chip suppliers and content providers, to set initial technical requirements for image quality.
The number of QLED TVs sold in the global market reached 1.2 million in the second quarter, more than doubling from a year earlier, with 1.09 million units by Samsung, according to market researcher IHS Markit.
