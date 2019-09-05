LG vows to expand AI platform for smart homes
By Kim Eun-jung
BERLIN, Sept. 5 (Yonhap) -- Artificial intelligence (AI) will be the key technology driving changes in people's homes, and South Korean home appliance maker LG Electronics Inc. wants to be at the forefront of the innovation, a senior official at the firm said Thursday.
Park Il-pyung, LG Electronics' chief technology officer, unveiled the company's vision to improve the connectivity of smart home appliances and make life easier and simpler.
"Evolve, connect and open are our standards for the kind of AI that will make life measurably better," Park said during a panel talk held on the eve of IFA 2019 in Berlin. "It's not just about improving what we're doing now, but fundamentally transforming how we live and think."
The Korean home appliance maker has been promoting LG ThinQ, a range of products supporting its AI platform based on wireless networks.
Park said LG designed its own AI chip to help devices offer tailored services and enhance connectivity between home appliances, cars and buildings.
As part of its efforts, LG has developed "Vision Pack," an optical sensor connected to the cloud to diversify ways of linking users and devices.
Park demonstrated how the sensor technology enables clothing care system LG Styler to recognize garments and make recommendations accordingly.
He also introduced "ThinQ Fit," in which 3D cameras accurately measure the user's body to generate a realistic avatar for virtual fittings.
LG said it will open its AI platform to external partners and developers to expand the AI ecosystem and develop a wide range of connected devices.
