Kia, 2 other carmakers to recall over 25,000 vehicles
SEOUL, Sept. 5 (Yonhap) -- Kia Motors Corp., Ssangyong Motor Co. and Ford Sales & Service Korea Inc. will voluntarily recall more than 25,000 vehicles due to faulty parts, the transport ministry said Thursday.
The three companies are recalling 25,633 units in six models, according to the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport.
Kia will recall 5,729 K7 sedans for fuel injector defects and 14,357 K5 sedans manufactured in 2015 for faulty vacuum pump.
Ssangyong will recall 4,494 Tivoli sport utility vehicles (SUVs) for defects in engine control unit and 51 Korando SUVs for errors in the tire pressure monitoring system.
Ford's South Korean unit will recall 1,002 Fusion and MKZ sedans manufactured in 2014 due to faulty seat belt parts.
Starting Friday, owners of the affected vehicles can visit designated repair and service centers to have the parts replaced free of charge, the ministry said.
